Camping World Acquires Genuine RV

January 08, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH), which sells recreational vehicles (RVs) and related products and services, has announced that it is acquiring Genuine RV.

The acquisition includes Genuine RV's locations in Texarkana Nacogdoches, Texas, and Idabel, Oklahoma. The company expects to have 13 locations in Texas and 6 in Oklahoma after the transaction.

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World, mentioned that the company is planning to have over 320 locations in the next five years by opening new stores, acquiring more businesses, and adding some manufacturer-exclusive locations.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

