Campbell's Finalizes Sale Of Noosa Business To Lakeview Farms

(RTTNews) - The Campbell's Company (CPB), Monday announced that it has completed the sale of its noosa yoghurt business to Lakeview Farms, LLC. The financial terms were not disclosed. Following the acquisition, Lakeview Farms and noosa will merge under the new name, Novus Foods.

Campbell's anticipates the divestiture will reduce fiscal 2025 earnings per share by approximately $0.01, as previously stated in the November 2024 sale agreement announcement.

The company acquired the noosa yoghurt business through its purchase of Sovos Brands, Inc. in March 2024.

Monday CPB closed at $41.33 or 1.82% higher and aftermarket hours closed at $41.5 or 0.41% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

