(RTTNews) - The Campbell's Company (CPB) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $145 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $173 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Campbell's Company reported adjusted earnings of $152 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $2.564 billion from $2.685 billion last year.

The Campbell's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $145 Mln. vs. $173 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $2.564 Bln vs. $2.685 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.15 To $ 2.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.