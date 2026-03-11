Campbell Soup Company Is High-Priority for Income Watch Lists

Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ: CPB) stock is a high-priority for income watch lists because its price plummet has jacked up the yield, and the bottom is closer than ever. The technicals and analysts' trends suggest this market could fall as deeply as to the $20 level before rebounding.

Other factors, including institutional buying, suggest a rebound could form there, if not at a higher level. The question is the timing, and this scenario can play out before year-end.

The fiscal Q2 2026 earnings release and guidance update triggered another plunge, despite catalysts on hand.

Signs of snack-food recovery could emerge and strengthen as the year progresses, though. Cost reductions may lead to better-than-expected results and improved trends for this dividend-paying machine.

Campbell’s Dividend Is a Good Reason to Buy Stock

While not quite on par with other consumer staples dividends, Campbell's has a strong record of payment and distribution increases that is unlikely to end soon. Revenue and earnings are pressured in 2026, but the payout ratio is healthy; the biggest risk is that distribution increases will be paused until a business recovery gains traction, but there is an offset. The massive price plunge pushed the yield above 6.7%, with potential to climb higher.

Campbell’s balance sheet remains healthy, providing no red flags for 2026. Highlights at the end of Q2 included reduced cash and assets offset by reduced liabilities and debt. Equity increased incrementally, leaving leverage low. Long-term debt is about 1.5X the equity, and total debt is about 2X, leaving the company in a flexible position and able to invest in its future. As it stands, CEO Mick Beekhuizen is taking “decisive” action to sharpen the focus on value, innovation, and execution.

Analysts Push CPB Price Lower: Institutions Buy It

Analyst trends are both a hindrance and a catalyst for this market. While early 2026 trends were bearish, including conviction in a Reduce rating and a downtrend in the price target, the stock is over 35% below the consensus price, trading around $23.

Additionally, CPB trades 5% below the lowest analyst target, suggesting a deep value opportunity is opening. Revisions following the release align with the current trend, as they are reductions, but also affirm the potential for rebounding, as they are clustered in the high $20 range.

Institutional trends are more obviously bullish. The group owns more than half the shares and bought on a trailing-twelve-month (TTM) basis. Selling ramped up in early Q1 2026, but a larger increase in buying offset it, leaving the trend intact.

The likely outcome is that this group will continue to buy shares and may accelerate accumulation as the share price declines.

In this scenario, accelerating institutional accumulation is a leading indicator of the market bottom.

Campbell’s Undercuts Market Confidence With Guidance Reduction

Campbell’s had a tough quarter with revenue falling by nearly 5% and underperforming expectations. Consumer trends and tariff impacts were blamed, with segmental weakness in the snacks business offsetting other strengths. Margin news was worse, with gross and operating margins contracting and leading to accelerated earnings decline, albeit insufficient to put the dividend at risk. Although the payout ratio is a bit high, it is sustainable and offset by free cash flow. Free cash flow is more substantial, enabling distributions and debt reduction.

Guidance was another blow to the market, but again, weakness is offset by the ability to pay distributions and potential for improvements as calendar 2026 progresses. The bad news is that short-sellers have been piling into the market and are unlikely to cover, given the guidance. The more likely scenario is that they remain a hurdle and burden for market action until later in the year when a potent catalyst may emerge. Until then, CPB stock is best kept on a watch list until those catalysts begin to emerge. The next visible catalyst is the fiscal Q3 release, which is not expected until late spring.

Competition is a risk for Campbell’s and its investors. While its snack business struggles, market-leader PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) continues to grow and take share. With this in play, investors shouldn’t be surprised if Campbell’s floats the idea of splitting up or spinning off its underperforming assets.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.