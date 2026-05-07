Markets

Campari Group Q1 Organic Topline Growth At 2.9%; Confirms 2026 Guidance

May 07, 2026 — 12:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Davide Campari-Milano (CPR.MI) reported first quarter net sales of 643 million euros, declining by 3.4% on a reported basis. The company registered 2.9% organic topline growth in first quarter, reflecting broad based growth across brand houses and regions with 18 countries in growth, including core ones, as well as targeted inventory optimisation in the US on non-priority brands.

Simon Hunt, CEO, said: "We started 2026 with a solid performance in our smallest quarter by executing our new strategy of fewer, bigger bets. This solid start means we are confirming our guidance for 2026."

At last close, Davide Campari-Milano shares were trading at 6.55 euros, up 3.09%.

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