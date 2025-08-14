Camp4 Reports Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) reached $1.497 million, surpassing analyst estimates and marking the company's first material recognized revenue.

GAAP net loss per share narrowed to $(0.62).

Cash and cash equivalents were $39.1 million, with continuing high research and development expenses.

Camp4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm specializing in RNA-based genetic disease therapies, delivered its second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The company reported its first significant recognized revenue at $1.497 million (GAAP), handily beating the consensus GAAP estimate of $0.57 million. The GAAP net loss per share improved to $(0.62) compared to the analyst expectation of $(0.67) (GAAP). These results were supported by progress in clinical development and increased collaboration revenue, though the company remains pre-commercial with a narrowing cash runway. Overall, the period reflected notable operational momentum against a backdrop of persistent investment in research and development.

Metric Q2 2025(Ended Jun 30, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024(Ended Jun 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.62) $(0.67) $(26.00) 97.6 % Revenue (GAAP) $1.50 million $0.57 million $0.00 million N/A Research and Development Expenses $10.3 million $9.4 million 9.6 % General and Administrative Expenses $4.2 million $3.3 million 27.3 % Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities $39.1 million N/A

Company Overview and Business Focus

Camp4 Therapeutics is developing a proprietary technology known as the RNA Actuating Platform (RAP Platform). This technology identifies and targets specific regulatory RNAs (regRNAs) to upregulate the expression of genes implicated in genetic diseases. The ultimate goal is to create a new class of therapies that restore healthy protein levels in patients affected by diseases that lack effective treatments.

The company’s recent strategic priorities have centered on making progress in its two lead pipeline programs, CMP-CPS-001 for metabolic (urea cycle) disorders and CMP-SYNGAP-01 for central nervous system conditions. Success in these programs is highly dependent on continuing to demonstrate both clinical safety and efficacy, advancing through regulatory milestones, and securing collaboration agreements or partnerships to support development. Cash run rate and clinical trial outcomes remain critical watchpoints for stakeholders.

Quarterly Highlights and Operational Developments

This quarter, Camp4 Therapeutics recognized its first research and collaboration revenue of $1.497 million (GAAP). Although the specific deal was not named in the earnings release. At the same time, research and development (R&D) expenses continued their upward trend, rising to $10.3 million from $9.4 million a year ago (GAAP), mainly due to increased costs associated with advancing clinical and preclinical studies.

General and administrative costs also grew to $4.2 million. The company attributed this increase to higher personnel-related and overhead expenses, which are typical as a firm expands development operations. Net loss (GAAP) held steady at $12.6 million, unchanged from Q2 2024, but the GAAP loss per share improved significantly thanks to increased revenue.

The operational focus during the quarter remained on advancing the RAP Platform, which aims to control gene expression by targeting regulatory RNAs. This quarter, the company presented new findings at the 28th ASGCT Annual Meeting, confirming its technical progress. Progress in clinical development was tracked on two fronts: the completion of dosing in the third cohort for CMP-CPS-001's Phase 1 trial for urea cycle disorders, and compelling preclinical data for CMP-SYNGAP-01 in both mouse and primate models. The latter demonstrated restoration of SYNGAP1 protein to near-normal levels and the correction of disease-related behavioral deficits, highlighting the company’s targeted approach to CNS disorders.

Financially, the company did not announce any new regulatory designations this quarter but these designations can provide market exclusivity and financial incentives upon approval. Camp4 Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend.

Outlook and Key Priorities Going Forward

Looking ahead, management has detailed several upcoming clinical milestones. For CMP-SYNGAP-01, the start of GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) toxicology studies is expected in Q3 2025, which is a required step before entering human clinical trials. A global Phase 1/2 trial could begin as early as the second half of 2026. For CMP-CPS-001, important Phase 1 safety and biomarker data are expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, which could significantly influence the program's future direction and partnership prospects.

Management did not provide financial guidance for the coming quarter or full year. Investors will likely focus on the pace of clinical development, progress in milestone revenue from collaborations, and especially on cash burn and new partnership activity. With the quarterly cash burn rate at nearly $10 million and total cash reserves (GAAP) were $39.1 million, the company has under one year of runway at current spending levels unless it raises additional capital or accelerates partnership income. This remains a key area to monitor as pivotal clinical readouts approach.

CAMP does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

