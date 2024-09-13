Cameco’s Future Looks Bright: Strong Upside in Uranium Sector

Not nearly as commonly discussed among investors as other energy sources like natural gas, oil, and solar power, uranium is nonetheless a crucial piece of the global energy grid. Uranium in nuclear reactors generates more than 2,500 TWh of power—equivalent to about 10% of the world's electricity—per year. While uranium is naturally found in many types of rock all over the world, it is often widely distributed in a way that makes mining for it not particularly economical.

The spot price of uranium fell from 2011 through about 2018, but it has staged a massive recovery in recent years. The price of a pound of uranium has skyrocketed from about $26 five years ago to more than $80 as of September after peaking close to $100 earlier this year. One catalyst for the sudden price increase is the anticipated use of uranium in energy generation for artificial intelligence applications. Uranium may also play a role in the clean energy movement, although it is polarizing among investors focused on ESG goals.

Uranium energy has also soared because of supply cuts from some of the world's largest producers and geopolitical conflict in uranium-rich countries like Niger and Kazakhstan. In this landscape, Canadian uranium mining, refining, and fabrication company Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has emerged as a strong favorite among investors who are optimistic about the prospects of this radioactive element for the energy landscape.

Buy the Dip on a Key Uranium Player?

Cameco is one of the few publicly traded firms available to investors that offers access to the high-demand uranium space. It is the world's second-largest producer of uranium globally, and its shares have rallied for most of the last several years alongside the spot price of the metal itself. In the last five years, Cameco shares have been up more than 320%. This is all the more notable when considering that the share price is actually down about a quarter from its high earlier this year.

Analysts see the recent dip—which has also coincided in part with a slight decrease in uranium prices—as an anomaly rather than an indicator of a new trend. Cameco enjoys an average price target of $58.25, representing more than 43% upside potential.

Demand Fuels Top- and Bottom-Line Gains

The anticipation of continued increases in demand for uranium fuel has led analysts to expect that Cameco's earnings per share could rise by 81.3% to $1.74 per share. Revenue is expected to climb by 14% this year, and both top- and bottom-line figures are seen continuing to rise into 2025.

Owing to the nature of the industry, Cameco can provide particularly salient forecasts regarding business into future years. It has a contract portfolio spanning a decade and said in its latest earnings report that annual commitments from now through 2028 increased in the last quarter alone by 29 million pounds per year.

Optimistic Guidance Echos External Analysis

Cameco is just as bullish on its own measures of success as analysts providing forecasts for revenue and earnings growth. The company recently reiterated its projected consolidated revenue for 2024 of between $2.5 and $3.0 billion, including "strong cash flow generation." It expects to deliver between 32 million and 34 million pounds of uranium this year after delivering 6.2 million pounds in the last quarter, an improvement over the prior-year period.

Eyes on Russia for Uranium Updates

While Russia is not a top-five producer of uranium, it is home to a large portion of the processing facilities used to convert uranium in its natural form into nuclear fuel. Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to limit the country's uranium exports as a response to U.S. sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Should Russia limit the outflow of uranium, this would likely continue to drive spot prices higher so long as demand remains strong.

Regardless of current geopolitical turmoil and its potential impact on the uranium market, Cameco remains one of the best-positioned firms in the world to benefit from a secular shift toward nuclear power. Despite its rapid and massive rally in the last several years, the company may be presenting a rare opportunity to buy on a dip at this point.

