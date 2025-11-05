Markets
CCJ

Cameco Posts Break Even Results In Q3

November 05, 2025 — 10:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corp. (CCJ), Wednesday announced its consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Net earnings stood at zero compared to earnings of $7 million or $0.02 a share in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings increased to $32 million or $0.07 a share compared to $24 million or $0.06 a share last year.

Revenue fell 15 percent, to $615 million from $721 million in the earlier year.

Currently, CCJ is moving down 1.39 percent, to $95.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.

