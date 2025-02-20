Cameco Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$135 million, or C$0.31 per share. This compares with C$80 million, or C$0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$157 million or C$0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.2% to C$1.183 billion from C$844 million last year.

Cameco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Looking ahead, the company expects an annual increase of at least C$0.04 per share in each of 2025 and 2026 to achieve a doubling of the 2023 dividend from C$0.12 per share to C$0.24 per share.

