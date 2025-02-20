News & Insights

Markets
CCJ

Cameco Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

February 20, 2025 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$135 million, or C$0.31 per share. This compares with C$80 million, or C$0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$157 million or C$0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.2% to C$1.183 billion from C$844 million last year.

Cameco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$135 Mln. vs. C$80 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.31 vs. C$0.18 last year. -Revenue: C$1.183 Bln vs. C$844 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects an annual increase of at least C$0.04 per share in each of 2025 and 2026 to achieve a doubling of the 2023 dividend from C$0.12 per share to C$0.24 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CCJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.