Markets
CCJ

Cameco Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q4

February 13, 2026 — 11:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCJ) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$199 million, or C$0.46 per share. This compares with C$135 million, or C$0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$217 million or C$0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to C$1.20 billion from C$1.18 billion last year.

Cameco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$199 Mln. vs. C$135 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.46 vs. C$0.31 last year. -Revenue: C$1.20 Bln vs. C$1.18 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CCJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.