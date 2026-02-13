Cameco Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCJ) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$199 million, or C$0.46 per share. This compares with C$135 million, or C$0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$217 million or C$0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to C$1.20 billion from C$1.18 billion last year.

Cameco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$199 Mln. vs. C$135 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.46 vs. C$0.31 last year. -Revenue: C$1.20 Bln vs. C$1.18 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.