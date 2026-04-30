Camden Property Trust Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $42.44 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $38.82 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $388.77 million from $390.56 million last year.

Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.44 Mln. vs. $38.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $388.77 Mln vs. $390.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.13 To $ 0.17 Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.51 To $ 0.81

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