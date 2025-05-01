Camden Property Trust Q1 Profit Down, But FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $38.8 million or $0.36 per share, compared to $83.9 million or $0.77 per share last year.

Funds from Operations for the first quarter were $186.9 million or $1.70 per share, compared to $183.8 million or $1.67 per share. Core Funds from Operations were $189.8 million or $1.72 per share, compared to $187.6 million or $1.70 per share.

Core Adjusted Funds from Operations for the quarter were $1.58 compared to $1.50 per share last year.

Property revenues for the quarter were $390.6 million, compared to $383.1 million last year.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects earnings per share of $0.27 - $0.31, FFO per share of $1.65 - $1.69 and Core FFO per share of $1.67 - $1.71.

For the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $1.01 - $1.31, FFO per share of $6.53 - $6.83 and Core FFO per share of $6.63 - $6.93.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.