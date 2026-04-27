Is Camden Property Stock a Smart Buy Before Q1 Earnings Release?

Camden Property Trust CPT is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to witness a year-over-year rise in revenues, though funds from operations (FFO) per share might decline.

In the last reported quarter, this residential real estate investment trust (“REIT”) reported FFO per share of $1.76, delivering a surprise of 1.73%. Results reflected higher same-property revenues. Lower effective blended lease rates and occupancy decline marred the growth tempo.

In the preceding four quarters, CPT’s FFO per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, with the average beat being 1.32%. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

Camden Property Trust Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Camden Property Trust price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Camden Property Trust Quote

In this article, we will dive deep into the U.S. apartment market environment and the company's fundamentals and analyze the factors that might have contributed to its first-quarter 2026 performance.

US Apartment Market in Q1

The U.S. apartment market entered 2026 in better shape than many investors feared, though not yet in a clean pricing recovery. RealPage reported that first-quarter demand rebounded, with absorption of nearly 93,300 units, making it one of the strongest first quarters of the past decade. The snapback helped reverse the late-2025 move-out weakness, but annual demand still ran only a little above 303,000 units, below the roughly 340,000-unit decade average.

The good news is that the new supply is finally rolling over. Roughly 367,000 units were completed in the year-ending first quarter of 2026, including about 75,200 units in the quarter itself. This is still elevated in absolute terms, but it is a major comedown from the late-2024 peak of more than 589,000 unit annual deliveries and now sits near the 10-year average annual completion volume.

National occupancy stood at 94.9% in first-quarter 2026, up 10 basis points sequentially but 20 basis points below the prior year. Rents rose 0.4% in the quarter after two consecutive quarterly declines but remained down 0.5% year over year. Concessions continue to do much of the heavy lifting: 25.5% of apartments were offering concessions, with the average incentive at 7.2%.

The weakest rent trends remain in high-supply Sun Belt markets. Austin, Denver and Phoenix posted some of the deepest annual rent cuts, while San Antonio, TX, Tampa, FL, Nashville, TN, and Las Vegas also lost momentum. In contrast, San Francisco, San Jose, CA, and New York showed rent growth, helped by easing supply pressure and better demand. Several Midwest markets, including Chicago, St. Louis and Cleveland, also posted steady gains because new supply has been more limited.

Factors at Play for Camden Property and Q1 Projections

Against this residential industry backdrop, Camden is expected to have drawn support from the rebound in apartment demand and easing supply pressures, which likely aided occupancy and stabilized rental trends.

A favorable demographic profile, resilient renter base and strong presence in high-growth Sun Belt markets are likely to have supported steady revenue performance, with improving conditions anticipated in the latter half of 2026.

However, elevated supply in certain markets, continued use of concessions and still-muted rent growth are expected to have limited pricing power, potentially weighing on overall earnings momentum.

For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPT’s revenues currently stands at $390.7 million, implying a marginal growth from the year-ago reported number.

For the first quarter, Camden expected core FFO per share in the range of $1.64-$1.68. However, before the first-quarter earnings release, the company’s activities were not adequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly core FFO per share has remained unchanged over the past two months at $1.67, which lies within the guided range and shows a decline of 2.9% year over year.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for CPT:

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Camden this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is not the case here.

Camden currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader REIT industry — BXP, Inc. BXP and Cousins Properties CUZ— you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

BXP is slated to report quarterly numbers on April 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Cousins Properties, slated to release quarterly numbers on April 29, has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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BXP, Inc. (BXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.