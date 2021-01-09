Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.33 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 14th of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of January.

Camden National's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.32 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Camden National has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $38.66. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Camden National's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Camden National has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Camden National paid out a comfortable 35% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CAC Historic Dividend January 9th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Camden National's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Camden National has delivered an average of 7.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Camden National? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Camden National appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Camden National has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Camden National and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

