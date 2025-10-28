Camden National Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Camden National Corp. (CAC) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $21.19 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $13.07 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Camden National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $20.91 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 52.6% to $51.27 million from $33.59 million last year.

Camden National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

