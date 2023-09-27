Cambium (CMBM) Solution Boosts Defense Communication Capability

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM recently introduced the PTP 700 Beam Steering outdoor unit to enhance defense communication infrastructure. The solution’s smart antenna function supports rapid antenna alignment and quick tactical installation in adverse environments.



It seamlessly integrates with other PTP 700 models operating in the 4.4-5.875 GHz band. In addition to its cost-effectiveness, its compact and robust design makes it well-suited for operations in challenging conditions. Leveraging the integrated spectrum analyzer, it also enables real-time and historical monitoring of the spectrum. This cutting-edge technology has a wide range of use cases for defense, public safety and law enforcement agencies.



Deploying wireless networks with precise antenna alignment is a challenge for defense forces for various reasons. Security operations are highly mobile and maintaining or installing the antenna configuration while in transit often becomes a logistical issue. Various electronic warfare tactics to jam wireless communication systems are also a constant threat. Remote locations, unpredictable situations, physical obstacles and continuous movements also make it more difficult.



The advanced features of PTP 45700, equipped with a smart antenna system, facilitate quick and accurate antenna alignment within seconds. It eliminates the manual alignment procedure and requirement of electromechanical positioners. This also resolves the logistical issue by reducing the cost and weight, immensely improving operational efficiency. The integrated smart antenna also plays a vital role in enhancing the signal quality and minimizing interference.

The Dynamic Spectrum Optimization feature allows spectrum managers and network operators to adapt to the changing program landscape while ensuring reliable connectivity and cost optimization. Cambium’s efforts to develop next-generation communication system will strengthen its portfolio and improve commercial prospects in the defense sector.



The company is benefiting from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. Being the leading provider of access network solutions, it benefits from cost-effective operations. Cambium capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, deploy and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge.



These streamlined operations minimize several network performance complexities with utmost agility. It also offers a variety of other network management tools, such as cnMaestro, XMS Cloud, cnHeat and cnArcher, to enhance ease of use and network performance.



Its solutions have been particularly designed to function under harsh conditions while remaining aligned with demanding performance specifications required by various industries. These avant-garde solutions enhance economies of scale for network operators by supporting a large number of customer premise equipment per fixed wireless access point and reduce ongoing management costs through embedded software and device reliability.



Shares of the company have lost 58.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

