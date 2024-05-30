Cambium (CMBM) Launches Cutting Edge Fiber Aggregation Switch

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM recently extended its cnMatrix switch portfolio, introducing innovative features aimed at streamlining network automation and management across the enterprise's full network stack. The company launched the new cnMatrix EX3024F fiber aggregation switch. The latest addition to EX3000 series switches boasts some cutting-edge features. The solution delivers out-of-box automation capabilities and seamlessly facilitates end-to-end configuration with Cambium’s fixed wireless network and WIFI.



Enterprise networking settings are often complex and challenging to manage. Businesses often need to make various modifications to their existing network configurations, introduce new devices into their networks or relocate a device within the existing network settings. However, managing these network moves, adds and changes manually and ensuring optimum functionality of the device can be a time-consuming endeavor and prone to human error.



Cambium’s EX3024F boasts a policy-based automation feature that efficiently automates network moves, adds, and changes based on predefined rules and policies. These reduce operational overheads and mitigate the risks of security breaches.



The switch also offers greater scalability for a wide range of deployment situations, such as enterprise campuses, education, hospitality and more. It can aggregate connections from over 20 Cambium EX- or TX-series switches, servers, or other network systems with up to 80 Gbps of uplink and downlink capacity.



With 24 SFP+ (Small Form-factor Pluggable) 10 Gbps fiber ports and dual internal power supplies, the solution is poised to deliver the high-speed connectivity needed in modern enterprise networks.



By integrating the cnMatrix switches with ONE Network platform, CMBM will offer centralized full-stack management of all network components, including WIFI, switching, network services and SD WAN. The provision for zero-touch deployment from ONE Network simplifies installation, eliminates configuration issues and boosts operational reliability across the network. Moreover, 24/7 vulnerability monitoring boosts overall network security.



The integration of an advanced fiber aggregation switch with the Cambium ONE network will enhance its capability, rendering it more adaptable across various industries. This will likely strengthen CMBM’s position in the wireless national market and boost its business prospects in the upcoming quarters.



Continued investments in wireless fabric and embedded software capabilities with expanded channel partner relationships are the cornerstones of Cambium's long-term growth across a diverse set of markets. The company intends to augment its geographical footprint by collaborating with major network operators, thereby driving its product adoption across various end markets. Amid the rapid 5G shift, accretive investments in high-speed wireless networks are likely to position its portfolio to secure lucrative opportunities in the long run.



The stock has lost 79.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 15.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.



It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.