Cambium (CMBM) Launches Advanced Home Router Solution

Cambium Networks Inc. CMBM unveiled the RV22 WiFi 6 Home Mesh Router solution to offer complete end-to-end connectivity with enhanced WiFi access. This new residential WiFi 6 home router and subscriber application platform boasts coverage of up to 3,000 square feet. Along with its impressive WiFi coverage, it reduces troubleshooting time and facilitates quick issue resolution.



The solution offers centralized management through the cnMaestro cloud management system. Through one unified dashboard, it allows service providers to seamlessly access cloud workflows, conduct remote diagnostics and analyze operation insights to optimize performance.



The subscriber application is a critical component of the solution suite that empowers clients to customize their WiFi services per their preferred choice. It provides a diverse range of WiFi tools, including web content filtering, speed testing, guest WiFi management, family time and more. This enhanced flexibility is a great value addition in the face of changing consumer preferences in the residential broadband market.



RV 22 routers require much less resources and fewer IT personnel for installation. This not only reduces complexities during setup but also enhances cost efficiency. Additionally, these advanced features also improve the branding potential of CPEs (Customer Premise Equipment) integrated into the solution. The home mesh router system is compatible with Cambium’s last mile fiber infrastructure, point-to-point, and point to multipoint fixed wireless products.



The usage of IoT devices in residential spaces is becoming more prevalent. Cambium’s new router solution is optimized for small IoT devices and ensures faster mesh connections. Its efficient antenna system enhances coverage with greater throughput. Owing to its robust Wi-Fi signal and reduced interference, the system can simultaneously support multiple use cases such as HD video streaming, web browsing and security cameras efficiently with ease.



Cambium is benefiting from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. Being the leading provider of access network solutions, it benefits from cost-effective operations. It capitalizes on cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, deploy and manage their networks from cloud to tower to edge. These streamlined operations minimize several network performance complexities with utmost agility. It also offers a variety of other network management tools, such as cnMaestro, XMS Cloud, cnHeat and cnArcher, to enhance ease of use and network performance.



One of the major advantages of Cambium is its fixed wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions, which are distinguished by embedded intelligence and scalability. The company believes that growth in data traffic is likely to be primarily driven by the addition of applications and connected devices used for both enterprise and service provider use cases.



The stock has lost 77.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3.5%.



Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.