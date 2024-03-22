Cambium (CMBM) Introduces Cutting Edge Wi-Fi 7 Solution

Cambium Networks CMBM recently introduced an advance Wi-Fi 7 access point called the X7-35X. The solution, powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ leading Wi-Fi 7 networking platform, boasts a range of innovative features.



The X7-35X leverages Cambium’s cnMaestro Network Management, which is accessible on both cloud and on-premise environments. The cnMaestro provides a user-friendly interface that simplifies controls from core to edge devices. This reduces training and troubleshooting time by streamlining network management.



With a 9.2 Gbps aggregate data rate, the X7-35X offers smooth streaming and fast downloads. Wi-Fi 7 can effectively handle a greater number of devices simultaneously, owing to its enhanced spectrum utilization. This makes it a first-rate option for public spaces, health care, hospitality, education and dense IoT applications.



Integrated state-of-the-art technologies optimize energy consumption and enhance battery life for connected systems, while its low latency feature makes it suitable for high data-intensive applications, such as virtual reality and augmented reality. Wi-Fi 7 maintains backward compatibility with earlier standards, ensuring smooth integration with existing devices while improving performance.



As businesses accelerate digitization to streamline operations, boost customer experiences and drive innovation, the demand for robust wireless connectivity has surged. Enterprises are looking for wireless technology solutions that can seamlessly support their vast digital infrastructure. However, affordability, installation complexities and compatibility with legacy hardware and software are major concerns.



With the addition of the X7-35X to its portfolio, Cambium is aiming to capitalize on this evolving market dynamics. The newly launched Cambium’s new mass market Wi-Fi 7 access points address these issues, delivering top-notch user experience at an exceptional value. The solution is priced significantly lower than competing products and allows enterprises to upgrade to the latest Wi-Fi technology without incurring a premium cost.



Inventory adjustments and macroeconomic headwinds have impacted Cambium’s net sales in recent quarters. However, proactive investments in high-speed wireless networks are likely to position its portfolio to secure lucrative commercial opportunities in the long run.



The stock has lost 74.5% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

