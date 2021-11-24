Cambium (CMBM) Boosts Lnet's Network With ePMP Fixed Wireless

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM has collaborated with Lnet to enhance the latter’s network infrastructure by deploying ePMP fixed wireless broadband technology. The deployment will benefit nearly 60,000 customers in Libya, including enterprises, industrial operations and residential users with reliable and secure connectivity.



The installation of Cambium’s ePMP equipment by Lnet initially started in 2015. The ePMP network encompasses more than 1,500 Access Points, which caters to densely populated urban and suburban locations. ePMP broadband solution delivers high performance with superior interference tolerance at an affordable price.



The ePMP portfolio boasts a diverse range of products. Some of them are ePMP Force 400C, ePMP 3000, ePMP 3000 Sector Antenna, ePMP Smart Antenna and ePMP Force 425. The avant-garde offering lets Lnet reach dense environments with greater capacity, thanks to GPS synchronization and frequency re-use.



With the deployment of ePMP, Lnet has minimized its capital expenditures with lower maintenance costs and fewer towers. This is helping the company to sustain and win in a competitive market. Apart from the ePMP solution, Lnet can now better address subscriber requirements on the back of a 24/7 tech support team. Cambium’s cloud-based cnMaestro system enables the team to continuously monitor and manage the network.



Last month, Cambium teamed up with Africa-based value-added IT distributor, First Distribution, to make its portfolio of wireless connectivity solutions accessible to the latter’s diverse customer base. The latest move not only strengthened Cambium’s relationship with First Distribution but also boosted the supply of its fixed wireless and Wi-Fi technology offerings in the world's second-largest continent.



Cambium has shipped more than 10 million radios globally, owing to the accretive demand for wireless connectivity solutions among service providers and government agencies across urban and rural environments. Backed by such a positive endeavor, its ePMP fixed wireless broadband technology will serve as a perfect fit for Lnet’s network infrastructure while creating lucrative opportunities in Africa’s networking space.



The Rolling Meadows, IL-based company is benefiting from the robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. It capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, deploy and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge.



Moving ahead, Cambium intends to augment its geographical footprint by partnering with major network operators while driving its product adoption across various end markets. Continued investments in embedded software capabilities, supported by expanded channel partner relationships, are the cornerstones of the company’s long-term growth.



