Cambium Aims to Bridge Chicago's Digital Divide: Stock to Benefit?

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM has inked a strategic collaboration with key industry partners to bridge the digital divide in Chicago. In partnership with nonprofit organization QUILT, NODE Networks, TMA Technology Solutions and ComEd, Cambium is seeking to play an integral role in the "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" program, an initiative to augment digital equity in underserved communities across Chicago.



The "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" program is a comprehensive approach to digital equity, combining technology with education and community engagement. The holistic approach provides affordable, high-speed broadband access while integrating digital literacy and workforce development programs. By empowering residents with the tools and skills they need to thrive in a digital world, the program is creating sustainable, long-term benefits that will extend far beyond the initial deployment.

CMBM’s Collaboration: The Payouts

The collaboration aims to deploy a 401-mile fiber network spanning Cook County and key neighborhoods on Chicago's South and West Sides. The network will include 30 interconnection points and additional fiber capacity, significantly improving access to high-speed Internet for over 440,000 households in 24 communities. By leveraging ComEd's extensive middle-mile infrastructure, NODE Networks will deliver last-mile connectivity using Cambium's cutting-edge technology, including the cnWave 60 GHz, Enterprise Wi-Fi, cnMatrix Ethernet Switches and XGS PON. This innovative hybrid-fiber solution is designed to reduce deployment costs and expedite implementation for enhanced broadband connectivity in these underserved areas.



The success of this initiative lies in the collaborative efforts of Cambium and its partners. The combined strengths of these organizations are set to make a lasting impact on Chicago's digital landscape. The integration of Cambium's ONE Network solution allows for seamless management and deployment from a single platform, ensuring a cohesive and efficient operation. The initiative reflects the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to creating inclusive opportunities through reliable Internet access.

Portfolio Expansion for Greater Impact: To Aid CMBM Stock?

For Cambium, this collaboration represents more than just a contribution to societal good. It is a strategic expansion of its portfolio that offers significant benefits to the company. By providing a comprehensive hybrid-fiber solution in a large-scale urban setting, it is demonstrating the scalability and versatility of its technology. The company's technology, including its ONE Network solution and cnMaestro Network Management platform, will be central to the deployment and management of this large-scale project.



These advancements not only enhance network performance and reliability but also open new avenues for revenue generation. Cambium’s ability to manage all network elements from a single platform will appeal to managed service providers looking to scale their operations across multiple customers. This portfolio expansion allows the company to tap into new market segments while strengthening its relationships with existing partners and customers, paving the way for continued growth and innovation and likely boosting its share price in the upcoming period.

CMBM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.2% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products. It is well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It delivered an earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Airgain offers integrated wireless solutions in the form of antenna products. These products are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive and consumer markets. Ideal for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide, the customizable antennas from Airgain serve both indoor and outdoor connectivity issues.

