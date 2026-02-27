Calumet Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Calumet Inc. (CLMT) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$37.3 million

The company's earnings came in at -$37.3 million, or -$0.43 per share. This compares with -$40.7 million, or -$0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $1.038 billion from $949.5 million last year.

Calumet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$37.3 Mln. vs. -$40.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.43 vs. -$0.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.038 Bln vs. $949.5 Mln last year.

