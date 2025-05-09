Calumet Inc. Q1 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Calumet Inc. (CLMT) reported Loss for its first quarter of -$162 million

The company's earnings totaled -$162 million, or -$1.87 per share. This compares with -$41.6 million, or -$0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $993.9 million from $1.005 billion last year.

