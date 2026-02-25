Calumet (CLMT) Price Target Increased by 38.67% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Calumet (NasdaqGS:CLMT) has been revised to $26.52 / share. This is an increase of 38.67% from the prior estimate of $19.12 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.41% from the latest reported closing price of $29.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calumet. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 14.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLMT is 0.24%, an increase of 29.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 47,443K shares. The put/call ratio of CLMT is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Seas Capital holds 6,976K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,753K shares , representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 69.48% over the last quarter.

Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management holds 5,573K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,817K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%.

Adams Asset Advisors holds 5,156K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,406K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 5.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,617K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Knott David M Jr holds 2,215K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares , representing a decrease of 27.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 1.98% over the last quarter.

