$CALM stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CALM stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,345,850 of trading volume.

$CALM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CALM:

$CALM insiders have traded $CALM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CALM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E POOLE sold 909 shares for an estimated $99,962

CAMILLE S YOUNG sold 909 shares for an estimated $99,962

LETITIA CALLENDER HUGHES sold 809 shares for an estimated $88,965

STEVE W SANDERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $82,477

$CALM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $CALM stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CALM Government Contracts

We have seen $1,891,496 of award payments to $CALM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

