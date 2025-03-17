$CALM stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CALM stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,345,850 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CALM:
$CALM Insider Trading Activity
$CALM insiders have traded $CALM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CALM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES E POOLE sold 909 shares for an estimated $99,962
- CAMILLE S YOUNG sold 909 shares for an estimated $99,962
- LETITIA CALLENDER HUGHES sold 809 shares for an estimated $88,965
- STEVE W SANDERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $82,477
$CALM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $CALM stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 671,686 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,268,980
- MAN GROUP PLC added 420,247 shares (+258.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,251,821
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 399,848 shares (+515.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,152,356
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 389,235 shares (+2675.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,060,066
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 345,122 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,519,956
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 325,526 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,503,135
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 325,524 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,362,216
$CALM Government Contracts
We have seen $1,891,496 of award payments to $CALM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010242/4100030674/EGGS 15 DOZEN: $311,673
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010242/4100030678/EGGS 15 DOZEN: $311,142
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010242/4100030677/EGGS 15 DOZEN: $306,796
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010537/4100031687/EGGS 15 DOZEN: $162,505
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010537/4100031685/EGGS 15 DOZEN: $162,499
