Callan Jmb Posts Wider Loss in Fiscal Q2

Key Points As demand for emergency preparedness services continued to soften, operating and net losses deepened on a sharp rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses from public company costs and strategic hires. No financial guidance was provided; management cited ongoing progress on new partnerships, technology, and international expansion.

Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB), a provider of temperature-controlled logistics and emergency preparedness services for healthcare and life sciences, reported its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 14, 2025. A more severe net loss of $1.40 million (GAAP), compared to a $0.11 million (GAAP) loss in Q2 2024 was reported, as the company faced lower demand for its core emergency preparedness services. The company described the period as transitional, emphasizing investments in leadership, international presence, and new market partnerships, but made it clear that these efforts have not yet reversed negative trends in its core business.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $1.67 million $1.99 million (16.1 %) Gross Profit $0.64 million N/A N/A Loss from Operations ($1.40 million) ($0.13 million) N/M Net Loss ($1.40 million) N/A N/M Net Loss per Share ($0.31) ($0.04) N/M

Callan Jmb’s Core Business and Strategic Focus

Callan Jmb specializes in temperature-controlled supply chain and logistics services, mainly supporting the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and emergency preparedness sectors.

Recently, the company has aimed to diversify its business beyond emergency preparedness.

Quarter Highlights: Operational and Financial Review

Demand for Callan Jmb’s core offering—emergency preparedness services—declined again in the period. This exposed a structural challenge: the company’s established customers, mainly state and local governments, are spending less. Revenue (GAAP) fell by $0.32 million year over year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (GAAP) rose to $2.05 million, up from $1.10 million in Q2 2024. This reflected a series of changes: higher spending on legal, consulting, and marketing as a public company; onboarding its CEO for the first time; and hiring other senior leaders to support anticipated growth. Operating loss and net loss both widened to $1.40 million, compared with $133,423 and $112,476, respectively, in Q2 2024.

The company has remained active on major contracts, including a key renewal with the City of Chicago to continue supplying emergency preparedness services through June 2026. This $1.5 million contract extension brings the total deal value to $9.1 million as of July 2025, solidifying its foothold in a vital market but not fully replacing revenue lost from other states.

While the period didn’t see new deployments or high-profile technology launches, the company did respond rapidly to a regional measles outbreak, distributing 1,300 MMR II vaccine doses without any product wastage—demonstrating its cold chain and logistics competency. The company also rolled out a lease program for vaccine storage equipment to public and private health providers, which can remove the cost barrier of equipment ownership for these partners.

Expansion remained a focus, with the launch of a new subsidiary in India. The company is constructing a warehouse with full-spectrum temperature control, aimed at pharmaceutical distribution and clinical trial logistics for international partners such as Walker’s Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In the U.S, a strategic tie-up with Revival Health Inc. opened the door to new opportunities in health, wellness, and longevity products, broadening the company’s target customer pool. These partnerships are intended to create new sources of revenue over time, though the period saw no explicit revenue or order flow from these efforts.

Liquidity, Balance Sheet, and Forward Look

This increase was mainly due to proceeds from its February 2025 initial public offering (gross proceeds of approximately $5.7 million) and an equity line of credit of up to $25 million. Total current assets (GAAP) were $5.59 million as of June 30, 2025. Total liabilities (GAAP) increased to $3.14 million.

The company, however, did not issue any quantitative guidance for the quarters ahead. Management simply reiterated confidence in ongoing partnership-building, its new India facility, and its planned push into other temperature-controlled markets, such as specialty pharmacy and premium food packaging. No specifics were provided on expected revenue or margin improvements in these future periods, so visibility on when (or if) new verticals will meaningfully contribute remains limited.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

