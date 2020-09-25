Calix Unveils GigaSpire BLAST u4 to Boost Wi-Fi 6 Experience

Calix, Inc. CALX has unveiled the latest entrant to the avant-garde portfolio of BLAST systems — GigaSpire BLAST u4. The router will enable communication service providers (CSPs) to deliver the finest broadband experience with seamless connectivity to its customers. The device, which is an integral part of Calix’s Revenue EDGE solution, is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology that provides network security for an all-new smart home infrastructure. The move underscores Calix’s efforts to establish a robust network infrastructure while offering customers the latest technology available in the market.



Calix’s solutions have supported CSPs over the years with new services and models, thereby marking a significant milestone in its business. One such out-of-the-box service is the GigaSpire BLAST systems. The BLAST platform deploys a powerful EDGE system that offers cutting-edge applications for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Apart from Revenue EDGE solution, the BLAST u4 leverages go-to-market materials and insights from Calix Marketing Cloud and support services from Calix Support Cloud. The Revenue EDGE is a value-added, managed service that delivers advanced analytics and enables service providers to offer customized solutions. The solution is better known for opening up new avenues for revenue generation.



Powered by EXOS systems, Calix’s BLAST u4 solution supports subscribers ranging from those living in studio apartments to expansive homes. The device features a flexible plug-and-play system with intelligent mesh that augments the dual-band Wi-Fi 6 experience. With a carrier-class reliability, the compact solution provides lightning speeds with no lag or downtime. Its flexible operating system provides an optimized performance with much needed security to ensure the safety of subscribers. Further, the solution minimizes the integration costs in businesses, which makes it a worthwhile option among CSPs and end-users. With all these features, the newest addition in the BLAST systems family is expected to address the challenging networking requirements with a revamped broadband performance amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.



The San Jose, CA-based company is well positioned to benefit from customer base expansion and strong execution. It is focused on providing platforms that enable service providers to create services at a DevOps pace. In the second quarter of 2020, the company added 18 new customers from all segments of the market. Its near-term focus is on catering to the needs of service provider customers, while finding like-minded customers regardless of their type, size or location in the long term. Calix is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses.



Shares of Calix have soared 176.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 42.3% in the past year.





Calix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



