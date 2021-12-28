Markets
CALX

Calix To Replace CIT Group In S&P MidCap 400

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Calix Inc. (CALX) will replace CIT Group Inc. (CIT) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on January 4. First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) is acquiring CIT Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on December 30, replacing Matrix Service Co. (MTRX), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on December 31.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is spinning off Douglas Elliman in a transaction expected to be completed on December 30. Post spin-off, Vector Group will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. Matrix Service is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CALX CIT MTRX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular