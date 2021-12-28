Calix To Replace CIT Group In S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Calix Inc. (CALX) will replace CIT Group Inc. (CIT) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on January 4. First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) is acquiring CIT Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on December 30, replacing Matrix Service Co. (MTRX), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on December 31.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is spinning off Douglas Elliman in a transaction expected to be completed on December 30. Post spin-off, Vector Group will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. Matrix Service is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

