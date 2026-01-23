Calix to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Calix CALX is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28, 2026.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company anticipates non-GAAP revenues in the range of $267-$273 million, indicating a 2% sequential increase and 20% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be between 35 cents per share and 41 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been steady at $38 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 375% year-over-year increase.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $270.03 million, indicating 31.01% year-over-year growth.



Calix’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met estimates on one occasion, delivering an earnings surprise of 35.14% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

CALX’s Factors to Note

Calix’s fourth-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from robust customer demand, which resulted in record revenues for the third quarter of 2025. The company also set another gross margin record, which is CALX’s seventh consecutive quarter of margin improvement. In the to-be-reported quarter, the non-GAAP gross margin is expected to have increased slightly to 57.75% at the midpoint, reflecting a favorable customer and product mix.



The company anticipates sustained strong demand across its customer base, including small, medium and large customers. Calix added 20 new customers in the third quarter of 2025, which will contribute to revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter as these customers begin deploying Calix solutions.



In the third quarter of 2025, Calix’s RPOs grew 2% sequentially to $355 million and increased 20% year over year, showcasing the strength of its platform cloud and managed services model. Current RPOs also rose 5% sequentially and 28% year over year, reflecting robust demand for its cloud platform services, including Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Operations Cloud and Calix Service Cloud. This growth in RPOs is expected to have supported continued momentum in the fourth quarter, as the company has guided for sequential revenue growth driven by broad-based demand across its customer base.



Calix’s investments in AI are also expected to have played a significant role in its fourth-quarter performance. The company has been building AI features for its platform, like the Calix Agent Workforce and Agentic AI workflows. These new tools aim to simplify operations for customers and help them grow their businesses more efficiently. Automating workflows and offering useful insights, Calix’s AI solutions will assist customers in gaining subscribers, increasing revenue per subscriber and decreasing churn. This focus on AI is expected to have accelerated the use of Calix’s platform and managed services, leading to additional revenues and enhancing customer satisfaction in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s strong balance sheet and financial metrics also position it well for continued growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. With record cash and investments of $340 million and 10 consecutive quarters of eight-figure free cash flow, Calix has the financial stability to support its ongoing investments in AI and international expansion.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



Calix has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Calix, Inc Price and Consensus

Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote

