Calix (CALX) Powers MLGC's Network With Innovative Solutions

On the virtue of multiple partnerships, Calix, Inc. CALX has proved its mettle time and again by aiding service providers with best-in-class network solutions. In sync with this, the company has partnered with MLGC, a leading North Dakota-based telco, to deploy 5-Gigabit broadband service for a streamlined network infrastructure.



As part of the alliance, MLGC will capitalize on Calix’s Intelligent Access EDGE solution to deliver a superior subscriber experience, driven by its technological leadership and effective network investments. At a time when the entire world is reeling under the calamitous impact of COVID-19 pandemic with rising requirements of distance learning and remote working, the partnership comes as a boon.



With the recent collaboration, MLGC will be touted as the first broadband service provider to extend 5-Gigabit residential broadband capabilities in North Dakota, along with XGS-PON (Passive Optical Networks) fiber-to-the-home. In fact, the regional telco will also support the connectivity demands of underserved areas with the recent funding from Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.



It is worth mentioning that Calix’s future-proof solutions have supported communication service providers over the years with new services and models. One such out-of-the-box service is Intelligent Access EDGE solution. The Intelligent Access EDGE is an avant-garde solution that facilitates a simplified network architecture.



This enables service providers to automate their network operations and minimize operational costs, while boosting time-to-revenue capabilities. The platform is powered by the AXOS Services Management Connector (SMx). It is a cloud-ready software application that provides a service normalization environment for network management.



The SMx Connector is better known for simplifying network operations with reduced time-to-market for new service introductions. It automates the service lifecycle for enhanced accuracy and responsiveness, thereby improving overall user experience. Calix’s Intelligent Access EDGE, which is supported by AXOS platform, deliver services to subscribers based in remote locations with workflows and common operational procedures. When combined with the AXOS platform, SMx delivers services 80% faster, which makes it even more desirable among service providers.



It enables service providers to revamp the installation process by automatically configuring optical network terminals, and supports PON splits with zero-touch configuration and pre-provisions services. In addition, MLGC is delivering 10-Gigabit services with Calix Revenue EDGE solution, a value-added, managed service that delivers advanced analytics with customized solutions. It is better known for opening up new avenues for revenue generation. With this, the collaboration is expected to address the evolving networking requirements on the back of superior broadband performance, thereby boosting Calix’s position amid a challenging market scenario.



Calix is well positioned to benefit from customer base expansion amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions. The San Jose, CA-based company is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses along with a favorable product and customer mix. The transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.



The stock has rallied a whopping 496.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 99.1% in the past year.





