Is Calix (CALX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Calix (CALX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Calix is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 608 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Calix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALX's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CALX has returned about 0.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -2.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Calix is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Keysight (KEYS). The stock has returned 54.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Keysight's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Calix belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.8% this year, meaning that CALX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Keysight belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +55.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Calix and Keysight. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

