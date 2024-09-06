Calix Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CALX

In trading on Friday, shares of Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.03, changing hands as low as $35.66 per share. Calix Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALX's low point in its 52 week range is $26.76 per share, with $47.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.60.

