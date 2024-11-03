News & Insights

Stocks

Calima Energy to Delist from ASX Amid Major Restructuring

November 03, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Calima Energy Ltd (AU:CE1) has released an update.

Calima Energy Ltd has announced its upcoming delisting from the ASX on December 18, 2024, following shareholder approval. The company has initiated a second buy-back of shares, potentially purchasing up to 316.7 million shares for a total of $2.64 million. Additionally, Calima has sold its remaining asset, Calima Energy Inc, for A$1.3 million, marking a significant restructuring phase.

For further insights into AU:CE1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLMEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.