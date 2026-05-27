California Resources Starts First CO2 Injection at CCS Facility

California Resources Corporation CRC, a Long Beach, CA-based oil and gas exploration and production company, has reached the first carbon dioxide (CO2) injection at Carbon TerraVault I (CTV I), setting a transformational benchmark for the future of carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) in California. Located at the Elk Hills Field in Kern County, this initiative establishes the state’s first operational CCS project and positions California as a national leader in scalable carbon management solutions.

The launch of Carbon TerraVault I signals more than a technological achievement. It demonstrates how industrial innovation, environmental responsibility and long-term energy resilience can converge to accelerate California’s path toward carbon neutrality while supporting economic growth and energy security.

Carbon Terravault I: California’s First Operational CCS Project

Carbon TerraVault I is the first operational CCS facility in California capable of permanently storing captured carbon dioxide deep underground. The project utilizes CRC’s Elk Hills Field, a well-known geological formation with decades of operational history and proven subsurface integrity.

The CCS process begins with carbon dioxide captured from CRC’s cryogenic gas processing plant. Instead of releasing emissions into the atmosphere, the CO2 is compressed and transported into depleted oil and natural gas reservoirs located more than one mile beneath the surface. These reservoirs previously stored hydrocarbons safely for millions of years, making them ideal geological storage formations for long-term carbon sequestration.

This successful first injection represents the culmination of years of technical engineering, environmental assessment, regulatory review and collaboration between CRC, federal agencies and California regulators.

Massive CO2 Storage for Long-Term Climate Impact

The CTV I project currently includes two depleted reservoirs known as 26R and A1-A2. Among them, CTV I–26R stands out as a critical storage hub capable of injecting and permanently storing up to 1.46 million metric tons of CO2 annually.

That annual storage volume is environmentally significant. It is equivalent to removing nearly 350,000 gasoline-powered vehicles from California roads every year. The total storage potential of the reservoir reaches approximately 38 million metric tons of CO2, making it one of the most impactful carbon storage initiatives in the western United States.

CRC has also confirmed that the broader Carbon TerraVault platform extends well beyond the initial phase. The company has submitted eight additional storage reservoirs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) for Class VI permitting. Combined, these future reservoirs represent approximately 352 million metric tons of potential CO2 storage capacity across California.

This expansion positions Carbon TerraVault as one of North America’s most ambitious carbon sequestration developments.

EPA Class VI Permits Ensure Safe CO2 Storage Compliance

One of the most significant achievements for CTV I is its approval under the EPA’s stringent Class VI permitting program, which governs underground injection wells used specifically for geologic carbon sequestration.

CTV I–26R became the first reservoir in California to receive final EPA Class VI permits, reflecting rigorous oversight focused on environmental safety, groundwater protection and long-term monitoring standards.

These permits are considered among the most comprehensive regulatory approvals in the carbon management industry. Receiving this designation validates CRC’s engineering standards, geological modeling and operational safeguards while increasing confidence in California’s CCS infrastructure development.

California Strengthens Its Carbon Neutrality Strategy

California has consistently maintained some of the most aggressive climate policies in the world, with statewide goals focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.

CCS has emerged as a vital component of this strategy because certain industrial sectors cannot fully eliminate emissions through renewable energy alone. This technology provides a practical pathway to reduce emissions from energy production, manufacturing, refining and other hard-to-decarbonize industries.

Governor Gavin Newsom described Carbon TerraVault I as a defining example of California’s commitment to climate innovation and industrial transformation. The project demonstrates how public policy and private-sector investment can work together to build scalable climate solutions capable of reducing emissions while supporting high-quality jobs and infrastructure development.

The California Air Resources Board has also identified carbon capture, utilization and storage as an essential tool in achieving the state’s long-term climate targets. The launch of CTV I reinforces California’s position as a global testing ground for advanced decarbonization technologies.

CRC & Brookfield Expand Carbon Terravault Joint Venture

CTV I operates through a joint venture between CRC and Brookfield, one of the world’s leading infrastructure investment firms. The partnership combines CRC’s operational expertise and extensive California energy infrastructure with Brookfield’s capital investment capabilities and long-term sustainability strategy. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the commercialization and expansion of CCS infrastructure across the state.

Brookfield executives have emphasized that Carbon TerraVault represents the beginning of a scalable carbon management ecosystem with significant long-term growth potential. As more industrial emitters seek solutions for reducing carbon emissions, CCS hubs like Carbon TerraVault could become central components of California’s low-carbon economy.

Kern County Community Investments and Economic Benefits

Beyond emissions reduction, CTV I is expected to generate meaningful economic and community benefits throughout Kern County.

As part of the project’s Community Benefits Plan, CRC committed more than $1 million in funding to support local initiatives and regional development efforts. A Community Advisory Council will also be established to ensure ongoing engagement with residents, stakeholders and local organizations.

The expansion of carbon capture infrastructure is anticipated to support skilled labor opportunities, engineering roles, environmental management positions and long-term operational employment throughout California’s energy sector.

Importantly, CCS projects also allow existing industrial facilities to continue operating while significantly lowering their carbon intensity, preserving jobs and strengthening domestic energy reliability during the energy transition.

Why CCS Matters for California’s Future

CCS technology is increasingly recognized as one of the most important climate solutions for reducing industrial emissions at scale. Unlike renewable energy systems that primarily replace fossil fuel generation, CCS addresses emissions from processes that remain difficult to electrify or fully decarbonize.

By permanently storing carbon dioxide underground, projects like CTV I help prevent greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere while enabling industries to transition toward cleaner operations.

The successful launch of CTV I proves that California can deploy large-scale CCS infrastructure safely, effectively and commercially. It also establishes a replicable framework for future carbon management projects nationwide.

As governments, corporations and energy producers continue investing in emissions reduction technologies, Carbon TerraVault may become a model for how legacy energy infrastructure can evolve into a cornerstone of the low-carbon economy.

CTV I Signals a New Era of Climate Infrastructure

The first CO2 injection at CTV I is more than a milestone for California Resources Corporation. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in American carbon management infrastructure.

By combining advanced engineering, geological expertise, regulatory compliance and strategic investment, CRC has demonstrated that CCS can move beyond concept into full-scale operation.

With millions of metric tons of planned storage capacity, expanding EPA-approved reservoirs and growing industry support, CTV I is positioned to become one of the most influential CCS developments in the United States.

As California accelerates its pursuit of carbon neutrality, CTV I stands as a powerful example of how innovation, infrastructure and environmental stewardship can work together to create measurable climate progress.

CRC's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CRC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like APA Corporation APA, Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ and Imperial Oil IMO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APA Corporation is valued at $13.71 billion. It is an independent exploration and production company engaged in developing oil and natural gas assets across the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. APA Corporation focuses on disciplined capital spending and operational efficiency to strengthen production growth and shareholder returns.

Canadian Natural Resources is valued at $101.13 billion. The company is one of Canada’s largest energy producers, with a diversified portfolio that includes crude oil, natural gas and oil sands operations. Canadian Natural Resources’ long-life, low-decline asset base supports stable cash flows and enables it to maintain a strong dividend profile.

Imperial Oil is valued at $64.41 billion. The company is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil and gas companies, involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum products. Founded in 1880, Imperial Oil is majority-owned by ExxonMobil and plays an important role in Canada’s energy industry.

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