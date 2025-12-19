California Resources Closes Berry Merger, Expands Asset Base

California Resources Corporation CRC has completed its all-stock combination with Berry Corporation, making Berry a wholly owned subsidiary of California Resources.

Announced just over three months ago, the roughly $717 million transaction closed shortly after Berry shareholders approved the deal by a wide margin. Following the merger, Berry shares have ceased trading and were delisted, formally bringing the two companies together under the California Resources platform.

Portfolio Expansion & Operational Upside

The merger significantly strengthens CRC’s California-focused portfolio by adding high-quality, long-lived, low-decline conventional assets, particularly in the core San Joaquin Basin.

The deal also provides strategic optionality in the Uinta Basin and adds about 20,000 net acres along with 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production. Together, these assets expand California Resources’ development runway while supporting more stable and durable cash flows.

Synergies & Financial Flexibility

California Resources expects the combination to deliver $80-$90 million in annual synergies within 12 months of closing, with nearly half expected in the first six months.

Importantly, pro forma leverage is projected to remain below 1X, preserving balance sheet strength and financial flexibility. Management believes the scale benefits and efficiency gains will enhance free cash flow per share and support stronger shareholder returns over time.

Looking Ahead to 2026

The combined company will be headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and led by CRC’s existing executive team.

The company plans to share full-year 2026 guidance with its year-end and fourth-quarter 2025 earnings release, offering investors a clearer view of how the enlarged platform translates into operational performance. With added scale, a broader asset base and a focus on efficiency, CRC enters 2026 positioned for long-term growth and resilience.

CRC's Zacks Rank

California Resources is an independent energy and carbon management company focused exclusively on California. Currently, CRC has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

