California First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Programs

California is known for having some of the best weather in the country, but living there comes at a hefty price. However, with the right financial assistance, affording a home in California may not be totally out of reach.

The Golden State offers a handful of programs that can help you lower your mortgage costs or down payment requirements. Individual lenders might also offer specialty programs that you can check when shopping for a mortgage. To get you started, here’s a list of the state’s top first-time homebuyer assistance programs.

Types of California First-time Homebuyer Loan Programs

Fortunately for thousands of Californians, the state’s Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) offers several first-time homebuyer loan programs that provide access to affordable first mortgages. These programs could allow you to borrow up to 105% of a home’s value and help fund your down payment or closing costs.

CalHFA helps make more loans available to first-time homebuyers with low to moderate income by purchasing mortgages from its approved lenders. It’s been around since 1975 and is self-funded, meaning it doesn’t rely on tax dollars.

However, the income limits to qualify for CalHFA loans are substantially higher. As of mid-2022, they ranged from $159,000 in lower-cost counties like Fresno and Kern to $300,000 in higher-cost counties like San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo.

Still, you won’t qualify unless you can afford the monthly mortgage payment. For example, on a $700,000 CalHFA conventional loan with down payment financing and a 7% interest rate, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,517. Add property taxes, hazard insurance and mortgage insurance and you’re looking at about $5,521 per month.

CalHFA has six loan programs. Each one limits your choice of home to a single-family, one-unit property, and they require that you use the home as your primary residence.

CalHFA FHA

The CalHFA FHA loan program consists of a 30-year, fixed-rate FHA mortgage. The maximum loan amount cannot exceed current FHA loan limits for your county. You may also qualify for MyHome Assistance, CalHFA’s down payment assistance program.

Closing costs: Lender fees of 3% or $3,000, whichever is greater, plus third-party closing costs (e.g., credit report fee, appraisal fee and insurance fee)

Lender fees of 3% or $3,000, whichever is greater, plus third-party closing costs (e.g., credit report fee, appraisal fee and insurance fee) Down payment: As low as 0% with MyHome Assistance; otherwise 3.5%

CalPLUS FHA

The CalPLUS FHA loan program is similar to the CalHFA program. You’ll receive a 30-year, fixed-rate FHA mortgage, but with a slightly higher interest rate. It’s combined with the CalHFA Zero Interest Program (ZIP), a closing cost assistance program.

Closing costs: Lender fees of 3% or $3,000, whichever is greater, plus third-party closing costs; financed with CalHFA ZIP

Lender fees of 3% or $3,000, whichever is greater, plus third-party closing costs; financed with CalHFA ZIP Down payment: As low as 0% with MyHome Assistance; otherwise 3.5%

CalHFA Conventional

The CalHFA Conventional loan program issues a 30-year, fixed-rate conventional mortgage with private mortgage insurance, or PMI. You can borrow up to the conforming loan limit in your area.

Closing costs: Lender fees of 3% or $3,000, whichever is greater, plus third-party closing costs

Lender fees of 3% or $3,000, whichever is greater, plus third-party closing costs Down payment: As low as 0% with MyHome Assistance; otherwise 3%

CalPLUS Conventional

The CalPLUS Conventional program offers a 30-year, fixed-rate conventional loan, but with a slightly higher interest rate than the CalHFA Conventional program. Like the CalPLUS FHA program, the CalPLUS Conventional program is paired with the CalHFA ZIP for closing costs.

Closing costs: Lender fees of 3% or $3,000, whichever is greater, plus third-party closing costs; financed with the CalHFA Zero Interest Program

Lender fees of 3% or $3,000, whichever is greater, plus third-party closing costs; financed with the CalHFA Zero Interest Program Down payment: As low as 0% with MyHome Assistance; otherwise 3%

CalHFA VA

Eligible military members, veterans and qualified spouses can obtain a loan from the CalHFA VA program. This is a 30-year, fixed-rate VA mortgage. You can borrow up to the high-cost conforming loan limit, which is $1,089,300 in 2023.

Closing costs: Lender fees of 3% or $3,000, whichever is greater (or the VA maximum fee), plus third-party closing costs

Lender fees of 3% or $3,000, whichever is greater (or the VA maximum fee), plus third-party closing costs Down payment: None

CalHFA USDA

Finally, the CalHFA USDA loan offers a 30-year, fixed-rate USDA Guaranteed loan to borrowers in qualifying rural areas. Income limits established by the USDA also apply.

Closing costs: Assistance available through MyHome Assistance

Assistance available through MyHome Assistance Down payment: None

These are just a few of the first-time homebuyer programs available in California, though they are the only ones available statewide. For a complete list, see the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Homeownership Assistance: California webpage. A HUD-approved housing counseling agency may also be able to help you find homebuyer programs you might qualify for.

You can also see if the city where you want to buy your home has a community development department, community redevelopment agency, housing development department, or other entity that oversees local housing and can give you information about local homebuyer assistance programs.

CalHFA loans can be combined with grants and other down payment assistance loans not affiliated with CalHFA. If you qualify for other funds, they could reduce how much you have to borrow. Grants may be taxable as income in the year you receive them.

How to Qualify for Homebuyer Assistance in California

First, you should know that you can still qualify as a first-time homebuyer even if you’ve owned a home in the past. You just can’t have been a homeowner in the last three years. In fact, you may be eligible for most CalHFA loans if you can come up with your own down payment and closing costs.

Regardless of the specific program, your income will need to be at or below the income limit for the county you wish to purchase a home in as established by the CalHFA.

CalFHA programs require you to complete eHome’s online Homebuyer Education and Counseling course or attend a live NeighborWorks America or HUD-approved housing counseling agency program (in person or virtually). You’ll also have to buy a home warranty to help manage unexpected repair costs after closing.

CalHFA Loan Requirements

All CalHFA loans have different debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, credit score and loan-to-value (LTV) requirements. Here’s a general list of what you’ll need to qualify for the different types of CalHFA loans. Your specific terms will depend on your personal financial profile, home and underwriting.

You must have a credit score to qualify for a CalHFA loan. The agency does not allow loans to borrowers with no credit score. It also doesn’t allow loans to borrowers with nontraditional credit.

How to Apply for California First-time Homebuyer Loan Programs

If you’re interested in any of these CalHFA programs, you’ll want to find a CalHFA preferred loan officer—a professional approved by the agency and familiar with its programs. Be aware that qualified loan officers are in short supply: the entire county of Los Angeles only has eight, for example, according to CalHFA’s website.

CalHFA does not issue mortgages. Instead, it partners with lending institutions willing to offer low-interest loans to qualified homebuyers. Each lender has to go through an approval process before it can help buyers get CalHFA loans, then get recertified annually.

Since CalHFA is not the lender, how much you pay for your CalHFA loan could depend on who you borrow from. If possible, you should still get quotes from multiple lenders to find the best deal, just like you would if you were getting a loan outside of the CalHFA program.

CalHFA Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance Programs

With the median home price exceeding $700,000 by the end of 2022, you would need a down payment of $140,000 to meet the typical 20% that lenders require on a conventional loan.

Even the minimum 3% down payment would put you at needing $21,000. Add another 2% to 5% of the home’s purchase price for closing costs, and summiting Mt. Whitney might seem like an easier feat than buying your first home.

Fortunately, CalHFA offers second mortgages to help with these costs. MyHome Assistance is a loan for your down payment. The Zero Interest Program, or ZIP, is a loan for your closing costs.

You don’t have to repay a MyHome or ZIP loan until your loan matures (in 30 years) or you sell or refinance. Both are deferred payment loans. The MyHome loan accrues interest; the ZIP loan does not. You can get a MyHome loan with any CalHFA loan.

