California BanCorp Q4 Profit Dips

January 28, 2026 — 08:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - California BanCorp (BCAL) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.42 million or $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter, down slightly from $16.77 million or $0.51 per share, a year earlier.

Net interest income fell to $42.91 million from $44.54 million in the same quarter of 2024.

The company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $4.4 million, up from $3.84 million last year.

California Bancorp shares closed at $18.43 on Tuesday, down 0.16%.

