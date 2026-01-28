California BanCorp Q4 Profit Dips

(RTTNews) - California BanCorp (BCAL) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.42 million or $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter, down slightly from $16.77 million or $0.51 per share, a year earlier.

Net interest income fell to $42.91 million from $44.54 million in the same quarter of 2024.

The company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $4.4 million, up from $3.84 million last year.

California Bancorp shares closed at $18.43 on Tuesday, down 0.16%.

