California BanCorp. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - California BanCorp. (BCAL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $16.42 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $16.77 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $42.91 million from $44.54 million last year.

California BanCorp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.42 Mln. vs. $16.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $42.91 Mln vs. $44.54 Mln last year.

