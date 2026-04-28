California BanCorp. Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - California BanCorp. (BCAL) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $13.79 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $16.85 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $53.78 million from $56.82 million last year.

California BanCorp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.79 Mln. vs. $16.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $53.78 Mln vs. $56.82 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.