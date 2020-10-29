Caliber Home Loans, a residential mortgage producer and servicer, postponed its IPO on Wednesday. It had filed to raise $345 million by offering 23 million shares (100% insider) at a price range of $14 to $16.



The Coppell, TX-based company was founded in 1963 and booked $1.9 billion in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol HOMS. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Caliber Home Loans postpones $345 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.