Caleres's Earnings: A Preview

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Caleres to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Caleres bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 2.02% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Caleres's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 1.36 1.22 0.91 EPS Actual 0.33 1.23 0.85 0.88 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% 5.0% -4.0%

Caleres Share Price Analysis

Shares of Caleres were trading at $16.57 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Caleres

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Caleres.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Caleres, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $16.0, suggesting a potential 3.44% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Guess, Stitch Fix and ThredUp, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Guess, with an average 1-year price target of $18.3, suggesting a potential 10.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stitch Fix, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 63.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ThredUp, with an average 1-year price target of $5.9, suggesting a potential 64.39% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Guess, Stitch Fix and ThredUp are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Caleres Neutral -8.30% $275.11M 0.80% Guess Buy 4.62% $411.07M 16.99% Stitch Fix Neutral -5.54% $138.86M -3.36% ThredUp Outperform 10.47% $56.37M -9.28%

Key Takeaway:

Caleres ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Caleres is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Caleres: A Closer Look

Caleres Inc is a footwear company that operates retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites, and designs, develops, sources, manufactures, and distributes footwear for people of all ages. The Company's business operations are organized into two reportable segments - famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The famous Footwear segment is comprised of its famous Footwear retail stores, famousfootwear.com, and famousfootwear.ca. The famous Footwear segment operated around 846 stores at the end of 2024. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a cultivated portfolio of known brands. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from Domestic operations.

Caleres: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Caleres's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.3%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caleres's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caleres's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caleres's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.38.

To track all earnings releases for Caleres visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CAL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold Dec 2024 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold Sep 2024 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for CAL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.