Caleres Slips To Loss In Q4, Despite Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Caleres, Inc. (CAL) announced Thursday a net loss attributable to Caleres for the fourth quarter of $22.73 million or $0.70 per share, compared to net earnings of $4.93 million or $0.15 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.36 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss, excluding Stuart Weitzman, was $0.06 per share.

Net sales for the quarter grew 8.7 percent to $695.06 million from $639.23 million in the same quarter last year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CAL is trading on the NYSE at $9.67, up $0.81 or 9.14 percent.

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