Caleres Q1 Net Income Declines; Suspends Guidance

(RTTNews) - Caleres (CAL) reported first quarter net earnings of $6.9 million, or earnings per share of $0.21, compared to net earnings of $30.9 million, or earnings per share of $0.88, a year ago. Adjusted net earnings was $7.4 million, or adjusted earnings per share was $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $614.2 million, down 6.8% from the first quarter of 2024.

Given the uncertainty in the environment, the company suspended guidance.

Shares of Caleres are down 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

