Caleres Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Caleres Inc. (CAL) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $41.43 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $46.91 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Caleres Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42.61 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $740.94 million from $761.90 million last year.

Caleres Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $41.43 Mln. vs. $46.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $740.94 Mln vs. $761.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 to $3.55

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.