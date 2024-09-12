Caleres Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Caleres Inc. (CAL) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29.96 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $33.94 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Caleres Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.96 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $683.32 million from $695.53 million last year.

Caleres Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $29.96 Mln. vs. $33.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $683.32 Mln vs. $695.53 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.40 Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.15

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.