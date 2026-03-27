Caleres (CAL) Price Target Decreased by 11.76% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Caleres (NYSE:CAL) has been revised to $15.30 / share. This is a decrease of 11.76% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.24% from the latest reported closing price of $10.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caleres. This is an decrease of 212 owner(s) or 50.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAL is 0.04%, an increase of 22.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.34% to 32,575K shares. The put/call ratio of CAL is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,244K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,212K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing an increase of 11.51%.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,170K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,092K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares , representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 1,032K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing an increase of 15.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 6.24% over the last quarter.

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