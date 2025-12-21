Caleres (CAL) Price Target Decreased by 10.53% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Caleres (NYSE:CAL) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is a decrease of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.56% from the latest reported closing price of $13.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caleres. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAL is 0.05%, an increase of 10.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 41,429K shares. The put/call ratio of CAL is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,031K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 31.27% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,660K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 17.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,289K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,161K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares , representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 28.10% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,073K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 11.53% over the last quarter.

