Caleffi S.p.A. Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Caleffi S.p.A. (IT:CLF) has released an update.
Caleffi S.p.A., a leading Italian company in the Home Fashion sector, has repurchased 8,112 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with the transactions conducted on the Borsa Italiana. This move reflects Caleffi’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining its strong market position.
