Caleffi S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback Program

Caleffi S.p.A. (IT:CLF) has released an update.

Caleffi S.p.A. has repurchased a total of 24,633 shares, representing 0.158% of its share capital, as part of its ongoing share buyback program, at an average price of €0.7468 per share, amounting to a total of €18,395.25. This strategic move indicates Caleffi’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its market position. Following this transaction, the company holds 237,000 of its own shares, equating to 1.517% of its share capital.

For further insights into IT:CLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.