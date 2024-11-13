Caleffi S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback Program

Caleffi S.p.A. (IT:CLF) has released an update.
Caleffi S.p.A. has repurchased a total of 24,633 shares, representing 0.158% of its share capital, as part of its ongoing share buyback program, at an average price of €0.7468 per share, amounting to a total of €18,395.25. This strategic move indicates Caleffi’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its market position. Following this transaction, the company holds 237,000 of its own shares, equating to 1.517% of its share capital.
