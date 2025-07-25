Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Receives Notification of Change in Major Shareholding from Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd

Caledonia Mining Corporation reports Baker Steel Resources Trust crossed a notification threshold for voting rights holdings.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd has surpassed a notification threshold indicating a change in voting rights, as per AIM Rules for Companies. The notification reveals that as of September 6, 2023, Baker Steel holds 2.97% of Caledonia's voting rights, totaling 570,000 shares. This marks a decrease from a previous holding of 4.4%. The company received this notification on July 22, 2025, and the communication details are provided for further inquiries.

Caledonia Mining Corporation has disclosed a significant change in voting rights, which can indicate increased interest from stakeholders, potentially boosting investor confidence.



Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd has crossed a notification threshold, reflecting changes in major holdings that may affect corporate governance and shareholder dynamics.



The company maintains transparency by promptly notifying the market regarding changes in significant shareholder positions, which is a positive corporate governance practice.

Notification indicates a decrease in voting rights by Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd from 4.4% to 2.97%, suggesting reduced confidence or support from a significant shareholder.



The significant drop in percentage of voting rights held may raise concerns among other investors regarding the company's stability and perceived attractiveness.



The press release being a notification of a change may imply possible volatility in shareholder sentiment that could affect market perception adversely.

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ST HELIER, Jersey, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company")



(NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)



announces that it has received notification that Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd has crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).





A copy of the notification is below.





Enquiries:











Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc







Mark Learmonth





Camilla Horsfall









Tel: +44 1534 679 800





Tel: +44 7817 841 793



















Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)







Adrian Hadden





George Lawson













Tel: +44 207 397 1965



















Panmure Liberum Limited (Joint Broker)







Scott Mathieson









Tel: +44 20 3100 2000



















Camarco, Financial PR (UK)







Gordon Poole





Elfie Kent













Tel: +44 20 3757 4980



















3PPB (Financial PR, North America)







Patrick Chidley





Paul Durham









Tel: +1 917 991 7701





Tel: +1 203 940 2538



















Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)







Debra Tatenda









Tel: +263 77802131



















IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)







Lloyd Mlotshwa













Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39















TR-1Standard form for notification of major holdings













NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS





















1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached





ii





:







Caledonia Mining Corp PLC











1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer



(please mark with an “X” if appropriate)









Non-UK issuer





X











2. Reason for the notification



(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)









An acquisition or disposal of voting rights





X









An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments













An event changing the breakdown of voting rights













Other (please specify)



iii



:















3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation





iv











Name





BAKER STEEL CAPITAL MANAGERS LLP





(DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS OF AND ASSOCIATED OR CONNECTED/RELATED PARTIES)









City and country of registered office (if applicable)





London, United Kingdom.



















4. Full name of shareholder(s)



(if different from 3.)



v











Name





Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd

















City and country of registered office (if applicable)





St Peter’s Port, Guernsey











5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached





vi





:







06/09/2023











6.





Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):







22/07/2025











7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation















% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)





% of voting rights through financial instruments





(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)





Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)





Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)



vii











Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached





2.97





%









2.97





%





570,000









Position of previous notification (if





applicable)





4.4





%









4.4





%































8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached





viii













A: Voting rights attached to shares













Class/type of









shares







ISIN code (if possible)















Number of voting rights





ix









% of voting rights













Direct







(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)







Indirect







(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)







Direct







(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)







Indirect







(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)









JE00BF0XVB15





570,000









2.97





%































































SUBTOTAL 8. A







570,000





2.97





%



















B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))













Type of financial instrument









Expiration









date





x









Exercise/









Conversion Period





xi









Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is









exercised/converted.









% of voting rights





























































































SUBTOTAL 8. B 1





























B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))













Type of financial instrument









Expiration









date





x









Exercise/









Conversion Period





xi









Physical or cash









settlement





xii









Number of voting rights









% of voting rights













































































































SUBTOTAL 8.B.2









































9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



(please mark the





applicable box with an “X”)









Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer



xiii







X











Full



chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the





financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity



xiv



(please add additional rows as necessary)















Name





xv









% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold









% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold









Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

























































































































10.





In case of proxy voting, please identify:











Name of the proxy holder













The number and % of voting rights held













The date until which the voting rights will be held























11. Additional information





xvi

































Place of completion







London











Date of completion







23-July-2025







