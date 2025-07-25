Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Receives Notification of Change in Major Shareholding from Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd

Caledonia Mining Corporation reports Baker Steel Resources Trust crossed a notification threshold for voting rights holdings.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announced that Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd has surpassed a notification threshold indicating a change in voting rights, as per AIM Rules for Companies. The notification reveals that as of September 6, 2023, Baker Steel holds 2.97% of Caledonia's voting rights, totaling 570,000 shares. This marks a decrease from a previous holding of 4.4%. The company received this notification on July 22, 2025, and the communication details are provided for further inquiries.
Potential Positives
- Caledonia Mining Corporation has disclosed a significant change in voting rights, which can indicate increased interest from stakeholders, potentially boosting investor confidence.
- Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd has crossed a notification threshold, reflecting changes in major holdings that may affect corporate governance and shareholder dynamics.
- The company maintains transparency by promptly notifying the market regarding changes in significant shareholder positions, which is a positive corporate governance practice.
Potential Negatives
- Notification indicates a decrease in voting rights by Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd from 4.4% to 2.97%, suggesting reduced confidence or support from a significant shareholder.
- The significant drop in percentage of voting rights held may raise concerns among other investors regarding the company's stability and perceived attractiveness.
- The press release being a notification of a change may imply possible volatility in shareholder sentiment that could affect market perception adversely.
FAQ
What is the recent notification from Caledonia Mining Corporation?
Caledonia received a notification indicating that Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd has crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change.
Who crossed the threshold for notification?
Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd crossed the threshold as per the AIM Rules for Companies.
What percentage of voting rights does Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd hold?
Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd holds 2.97% of the voting rights in Caledonia Mining Corporation.
What are the implications of this notification?
The notification suggests a change in voting rights which could impact shareholder decisions and company governance.
When was the threshold crossed by Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd?
The threshold was crossed on September 6, 2023, with notification received on July 22, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
ST HELIER, Jersey, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company")
(NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)
announces that it has received notification that Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd has crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).
A copy of the notification is below.
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
George Lawson
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Panmure Liberum Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
TR-1Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached
ii
:
Caledonia Mining Corp PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification
(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)
iii
:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
iv
Name
BAKER STEEL CAPITAL MANAGERS LLP
(DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS OF AND ASSOCIATED OR CONNECTED/RELATED PARTIES)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, United Kingdom.
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.)
v
Name
Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
St Peter’s Port, Guernsey
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
vi
:
06/09/2023
6.
Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
22/07/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)
vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.97
%
2.97
%
570,000
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
4.4
%
4.4
%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights
ix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15
570,000
2.97
%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
570,000
2.97
%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
date
x
Exercise/
Conversion Period
xi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
date
x
Exercise/
Conversion Period
xi
Physical or cash
settlement
xii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
(please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
xiii
X
Full
chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
xiv
(please add additional rows as necessary)
Name
xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10.
In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
xvi
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
23-July-2025
